At this stage of his career, Vince Staples‘ catalog has grown to six studio albums, four mixtapes, and two EPs, meaning that his Black In America Tour has a lot of material to pull from for its 24-song setlist. Thanks to setlist.fm, we now know exactly which songs from his ever-expanding discography are included. It’s a diverse collection of tracks, although it is fairly upbeat, with energetic tracks such as “Fun!,” “Magic,” “Free The Homies,” “Big Fish,” and of course, “Norf Norf” interspersed among songs from his latest album, Dark Times.

Meanwhile, his second-best represented album is 2022’s standout Ramona Park Broke My Heart with six songs, while his 2021 self-titled album shows up four times. Big Fish Theory has three entries, while FM! and Summertime ’06 get a single entry each. You can check out the full setlist below, along with the remaining tour dates.

01. “Black&Blue”

02. “BagBak”

03. “Fun!”

04. “Law Of Averages”

05. “Government Cheese”

06. “Blue Suede”

07. “Yeah Right”

08. “Lil Fade”

09. “The Shining”

10. “Aye! (Free The Homies)”

11. “Magic”

12. “Papercuts”

13. “Children’s Song”

14. “Shame On The Devil”

15. “When Sparks Fly”

16. “Radio”

17. “Little Homies”

18. “Lemonade”

19. “Nothing Matters”

20. “Are You With That?”

21. “Rose Street”

22. “Big Fish”

23. “Norf Norf”

24. “Étouffée”