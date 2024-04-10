Vince Staples Doesn’t Approve Of Streamers Using Drake And Kendrick Lamar Beef To Promote Themselves

Ever since his debut, Vince Staples has been reliable for offering a unique viewpoint on the issues facing hip-hop. With seemingly everyone in the genre focused on the possible feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, he unsurprisingly had a skewed take that pointed out a huge problem when it comes to the business of selling rap beef.

Noticing that Spotify had begun running billboards in Times Square reading, “Hip-hop is a competitive sport,” Vince censured the streamer in the latest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast. When the host called the Long Beach rapper and asked about the supposed dispute between Drake and Kendrick, Staples called out both Spotify and the rest of the cast.

Time for rap to be competitive again‼️ pic.twitter.com/tkYSBYiB2c — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) March 26, 2024

“We either with the coonin’ or we not, bro,” he said. “Once n****s get mad, we got billboards from streamers talking about ‘Hip-Hop is a sport’, but we ain’t never seen a billboard from a streamer that said ‘give that n**** his publishing back.'” He also made several salient points about the adoption of hip-hop in pop music and tech while cutting out as many of the craftspeople involved as possible. Naturally, those goofs argued with Vince, making fun of him for “always being on some cerebral sh*t,” but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s right.

Check out the clip below.