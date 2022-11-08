Continuing their promotional run for their collaborative album, Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage have shared yet another fantastic spoof. Their latest sees the two performing in a booth set up to resemble that on A COLORS Show.

For this parody, the two performed “Privileged Rapper,” on which they address some of their peers in the rap game.

“I hate a privileged rapper who don’t even know what it take / The diamonds, they hit like a rainbow, that’s ’cause the necklace a Frank,” raps Drake on the song’s chorus.

On the second verse, 21 swoops in, reminding his opps that he is always on his guard.

“Look at me dead in my eyes / you see all the times that I had to go slide / Too many sticks, we go to war with whoever, ain’t never been biased,” he raps.

21 and Drake’s promo run for Her Loss began last week, as the two teased a fake Vogue cover, a pseudo interview with Howard Stern, an imagined Tiny Desk Concert, and a fake Saturday Night Live performance.

But in actual news, Drake teased a potential joint tour with 21 Savage on his SiriusXM Table For One show.

“I’m excited for tour,” Drizzy said. “It’s just another opportunity for me to be with my brother and just — I mean, sh*t, our set that night is gonna be dangerous.”

Check out the clip above.