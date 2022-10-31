Drake and 21 Savage recently had to delay the release of their collaborative album Her Loss due to producer Noah “40” Shebib catching COVID. But the extra week seems to have given them time to go all-in for promo — including a fake magazine, photoshopped to build anticipation for their music.

Record label OVO Sound shared a tweet boasting a picture of a bunch of Vogue magazines with none other than Drake and 21 on the cover, sharing that they’d be on the newsstands today, Oct. 31.

Rolling Stone journalist Simon Vozick-Levinson tweeted photos of the inside of the magazine, writing: “a street teamer just handed me a copy of this. it’s not a real magazine – it’s a photoshopped version of Vogue‘s October issue with a bunch of promo art for 21 and Drake’s new album. pretty funny stunt.”

a street teamer just handed me a copy of this. it's not a real magazine – it's a photoshopped version of Vogue's October issue with a bunch of promo art for 21 and Drake's new album. pretty funny stunt. https://t.co/RJ8587nD5H pic.twitter.com/SeTD5Ozsh5 — Simon Vozick-Levinson (@simonwilliam) October 31, 2022

This doesn’t look like it was done without the permission of Vogue or even Anna Wintour herself. On Instagram, Drake wrote, “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.”

The copies can be found in select spots in New York only; you can find the full list of locations below thanks to the Drake update account, @drakerelated.

Her Loss is out 11/4.