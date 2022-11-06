It’s possible that Drake and 21 Savage‘s press rollout for their collaborative album Her Loss, which dropped Friday (November 4), is more entertaining than the actual music: a spoof Howard Stern interview, a fake Vogue cover, a faux NPR Tiny Desk, and now a parody SNL performance.

Introducing the duo is the one and only Michael B. Jordan, who calls Her Loss “one of the most relatable albums of our time.” The setup looks pretty convincing while they break into the “On BS” flow. In the comments, many artists praise the skit. Machine Gun Kelly typed, “Y’all are smart as f*ck.”

Her Loss has been at the center of the conversation not only because of the fake promotion but because of a Megan Thee Stallion diss, which she responded to. “I know I’m very popular,” she wrote on Twitter, “but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N****s nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B*TCH keep sucking my p*ssy.” The line, on “Circo Loco,” goes, “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

Watch Drake and Savage’s “On BS” performance below.