Of all the artists who were featured on Kanye West’s new album Donda, one of the standouts was Dream Chasers rapper Vory. The Meek Mill-associated artist featured on a number of the album’s songs, including “God Breathed,” “Jonah,” and “No Child Left Behind.” The project turned out to be a watershed moment for the rising star, who now turns his attention to his own debut album — which has turned out to be just as star-studded as Kanye’s.

According to a text screenshot he posted on his Instagram, his upcoming project will reunite him with Kanye West, as well as connect him with trap rap man of the hour Gunna, whose own new album DS4EVER recently debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200. Other rappers involved will include the emergent Landstrip Chip, Toronto hitmaker Nav, and Mobile, Alabama crooner Yung Bleu, as well as newcomers Beam and Rockford, Illinois battle rapper Fresco.

Before taking off thanks to his appearances on Donda, Vory put in major work behind the scenes, writing alongside Bryon Tiller, Drake, and The Carters‘ Jay-Z and Beyonce, while working on refining his own records. He signed to Dream Chasers in 2020 before putting out a self-titled EP showing off his polished pen. He was also featured on Meek Mill’s 2021 album, Expensive Pain. Vory’s debut will be out sometime this year.