Fivio Foreign Shares An Update About Kanye West’s Well-Being

The first quarter of 2022 was very eventful for Kanye West, in both good and bad ways. He released his eleventh album Donda 2, a project he shared exclusively on his Stem Player website, and collaborated with names like The Game and Fivio Foreign. Elsewhere, Kanye also used his Instagram account to speak out about his divorce from Kim Kardashian, struggles with co-parenting, his beef with Pete Davidson, and more. His rants on Instagram came to an end when the platform suspended him for 24 hours following racial slurs he directed at Trevor Noah. Since then, we haven’t heard much from Kanye.

YE is on a Island relaxing clear’n his mind & healing from all the stress of Society.. He appreciates the support for the Album & the response 🤞🏾 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) April 8, 2022

Now, thanks to an update given by Fivio Foreign, we know how Kanye is doing and what he’s been up to as of late. “YE is on a Island relaxing clear’n his mind & healing from all the stress of Society,” Fivio wrote in a tweet. “He appreciates the support for the Album & the response.” The album that Fivio is referring to is his debut album B.I.B.L.E. Kanye executive produced the project and contributed a guest verse to it with “City Gods” which also features Alicia Keys. B.I.B.L.E. arrived with 17 songs and additional contributions from KayCyy, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chloe, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Vory, Polo G, Blueface, and Ne-Yo.

Fivio’s update comes after Kanye officially dropped out of his headlining slot in this year’s Coachella festival. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have stepped in to headline the final day of Coachella’s respective weekends.

You can view Fivio’s tweet above.

B.I.B.L.E. is out now via Columbia Records. You can stream it here.