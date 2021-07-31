Kanye West Is Indeed Holding A Second Listening Event For ‘Donda’

Kanye West held a listening event for Donda, his long-awaited new album, earlier this month. It took place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the rapper stood by himself on the venue’s large floor to premiere songs from the album, which boasted guest appearances from Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Vory, and more. While many expected the project to arrive shortly after the event, that was not the case. Instead, Kanye opted to keep tweaking the album for a future release. He even moved into the Atlanta stadium in order to fully focus on completing the project.

#DONDA Album release 8/5

Mercedes Benz Stadium pic.twitter.com/fT3a2lfJLX — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) July 30, 2021

Tickets on sale Monday, August 2 @ 10AM EST! #DONDA — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) July 30, 2021

Now Kanye has announced a second listening event for the album. He shared the news on Instagram and confirmed that it will take place on August 5, with the album rumored to drop the following day. The rapper’s label, Def Jam Recordings, also announced the news, adding that it would once again take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The label also revealed tickets to attend the event will be made available on August 2, starting at 10 a.m.

It was just a day ago that TMZ reported that another Donda listening event was possibly in the works. The publication adds that Kanye is hoping to make it substantially different from the first iteration, following an ask from Live Nation and Creative Artists Agency, as they fear a smaller amount of tickets for the August 5 showcase will be sold.