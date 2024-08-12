It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Uproxx cover star Wale (possibly due to complications from COVID-19), but that could be changing soon. The Maryland rapper returned to social media this week with the announcement of his Every Blue Moon Tour (named after his 2022 Under A Blue Moon Tour, apparently), which according to Live Nation, will celebrate both his upcoming eighth album AND the 15th anniversary of his debut, Attention Deficit.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales starting tomorrow, Tuesday (August 13), with additional presales throughout the week, and the general sale beginning on Friday (August 16), at 10 AM local time. You can find more information here.