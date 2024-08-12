It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Uproxx cover star Wale (possibly due to complications from COVID-19), but that could be changing soon. The Maryland rapper returned to social media this week with the announcement of his Every Blue Moon Tour (named after his 2022 Under A Blue Moon Tour, apparently), which according to Live Nation, will celebrate both his upcoming eighth album AND the 15th anniversary of his debut, Attention Deficit.
Tickets will be available starting with artist presales starting tomorrow, Tuesday (August 13), with additional presales throughout the week, and the general sale beginning on Friday (August 16), at 10 AM local time. You can find more information here.
Wale: Every Blue Moon Tour
09/19 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
09/23 — Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall
09/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/28 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/29 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/01 — McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
10/04 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/05 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/07 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
10/08 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
10/10 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/11 — Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues Chicago
10/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater Minneapolis
10/14 — Denver, CO @ Summit
10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/19 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/20 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/26 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
10/31 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas
11/01 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
11/02 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston
11/05 — New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues New Orleans
11/06 — Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
11/07 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City