Wale Announces The Cross-Country Under A Blue Moon Tour For 2022

2021 has been kind to Wale and deservedly so. The Uproxx cover star dropped his seventh studio album, Folarin II, last month and even declared himself as “one of the greatest of all time.” Ego-stroking aside, the DMV icon has stayed firmly in the limelight, headlining Afropunk festival in Atlanta in September and then bringing out the elusive Q-Tip at Rolling Loud in New York to perform “Poke It Out.”
Now Wale, who has been very vocal about how much he cares about performing live, has announced his full Under A Blue Moon Tour. The tour gets going next January in Nashville and continues on through March.
Check out the full tour dates below and tickets are on sale now. Get them here.
01/12/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
01/13/2022 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
01/15/2022 — Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
01/16/2022 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
01/17/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
01/18/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
01/20/2022 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
01/21/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
01/23/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
01/24/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
01/25/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
01/28/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
01/29/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
01/30/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National
01/31/2022 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
02/02/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
02/03/2022 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
02/06/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/08/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
02/10/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
02/15/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
02/16/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
02/17/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
02/19/2022 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
02/21/2022 — Dallas, TX @ HOB Dallas
02/24/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
02/25/2022 — Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
02/26/2022 — Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s
03/01/2022 — Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Hall
03/02/2022 — Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center
Folarin II is out now via MMG/Warner Records.
Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.