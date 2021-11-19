Wale Announces The Cross-Country Under A Blue Moon Tour For 2022

2021 has been kind to Wale and deservedly so. The Uproxx cover star dropped his seventh studio album, Folarin II, last month and even declared himself as “one of the greatest of all time.” Ego-stroking aside, the DMV icon has stayed firmly in the limelight, headlining Afropunk festival in Atlanta in September and then bringing out the elusive Q-Tip at Rolling Loud in New York to perform “Poke It Out.”

Now Wale, who has been very vocal about how much he cares about performing live, has announced his full Under A Blue Moon Tour. The tour gets going next January in Nashville and continues on through March.

Check out the full tour dates below and tickets are on sale now. Get them here.

01/12/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

01/13/2022 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

01/15/2022 — Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

01/16/2022 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

01/17/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

01/18/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

01/20/2022 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

01/21/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

01/23/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

01/24/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

01/25/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

01/28/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

01/29/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

01/30/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National

01/31/2022 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

02/02/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

02/03/2022 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/06/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/08/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

02/10/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

02/15/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

02/16/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

02/17/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

02/19/2022 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

02/21/2022 — Dallas, TX @ HOB Dallas

02/24/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

02/25/2022 — Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

02/26/2022 — Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s

03/01/2022 — Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Hall

03/02/2022 — Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center

Folarin II is out now via MMG/Warner Records.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.