Wale Is Fed Up With The Nightlife On ‘City On Fire’ Featuring Odeal

Wale’s new album, Everything Is A Lot., is just a few weeks from release, and the DMV repper has one final single to get fans hype for the drop. “City On Fire” features British-Nigerian singer-songwriter Odeal, and treads familiar territory for longtime Wale fans. It’s got a swinging, mellow beat with gently plucked guitars, compelling bass, and some nice percussion work.

Lyrically, Wale questions a paramour about her bad habits and suspect friends. It certainly sounds like he’s over the club scene, between this song, “Blanco,” and “Mirroronnabenz” with BNYX. You can’t blame him, because he’s had a pretty rough ride as far as his public perception is concerned, so gossip girls and clout chasers can move to the left.

2025 was also the year that Wale pulled the plug on his long-running wrestling fan event, Walemania. However, fans certainly got to see Wale show out thanks to T-Pain’s Wisansin Festival and J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival. Meanwhile, with his new deal as part of the legendary Def Jam Records, Wale is getting another fresh start.

You can listen to Wale’s “City On Fire” below.

Everything Is A Lot. is due 11/14 via Def Jam Recordings. You can find more info here