Just in time for the holidays, Warner Music Group is launching the Warner Music Experience Holiday Store, a pop-up store “celebrating music, culture, and fandom,” per a press release. It all goes down on the ground floor of the W Hotel Hollywood (6250 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood), with the public opening on December 4. The shop will be open for three long weekends: December 4 to 7, 11 to 14, and 18 to 21. The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT each day.

Over those 12 days, music and merch from nearly 100 artists will be available, whether it’s vinyl, sweaters, shoes… you name it. Additionally, each day will have a unique in-store drop, rewarding repeat visits.

Here’s a detailed look at the in-store drops: