Just in time for the holidays, Warner Music Group is launching the Warner Music Experience Holiday Store, a pop-up store “celebrating music, culture, and fandom,” per a press release. It all goes down on the ground floor of the W Hotel Hollywood (6250 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood), with the public opening on December 4. The shop will be open for three long weekends: December 4 to 7, 11 to 14, and 18 to 21. The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT each day.
Over those 12 days, music and merch from nearly 100 artists will be available, whether it’s vinyl, sweaters, shoes… you name it. Additionally, each day will have a unique in-store drop, rewarding repeat visits.
Here’s a detailed look at the in-store drops:
Weekend One (December 4-7) limited in-store drops
December 4: Melanie Martinez In-store Perfume Drop — Limited units of full-size Portals Parfums bottles (75ml) will be revealed sometime throughout the day. Also available are the sold-out Cry Baby fragrance or other body sprays. Get a free puffy tote gift with a fragrance purchase of over $50, while supplies last.
December 5: Holiday Sweaters — In-store sweater drops include offerings from the Talking Heads and The Monkees.
December 6: Fleetwood Mac Signed Kiln House Poster (chance to win) — Sign-ups for the chance to win closes at the end of the weekend.
December 7: Linkin Park One-Step Vinyls — Limited vinyl pressings of Linkin Park’s Minutes To Midnight, Meteora, and Hybrid Theory are available.
Weekend Two (December 11-14) limited in-store drops
December 11: Grateful Dead x Malbon — Limited-edition collaboration items between the band and golf brand are dropping. This also launches the weekend’s offering of a Grateful Dead gift with purchase, while supplies last.
December 12: Grateful Dead Nikes (chance to win) — Enter for a chance to win a pair of sold-out Nike x Grateful Dead Air Max 90 (men’s size 8). Sign-up closes at the end of the weekend.
December 13: Talking Heads: 77 Vintage Promotional Poster (chance to win) — Enter for a chance to win a vintage, special-edition 7-by-7-foot Talking Heads: 77 poster. Sign-up closes at the end of the weekend.
December 14: Prince and Tom Petty One-Step Vinyls — Limited vinyl pressings of Prince’s Purple Rain and Tom Petty’s Wildflowers.
Weekend Three (December 18-21) limited in-store drops
December 18: My Chemical Romance Hollywood Bowl Ticket (chance to win) — Enter for a chance to win a Hollywood Bowl Golden Ticket (pair) to see the band with a guest at their sold-out 2026 concerts. Sign-up closes at the end of the weekend.
December 19: Specialty vinyl in-store drop — Available are releases from Deftones, Cardi B, Billy Strings, Rufus du Sol, and Turnstile.
December 20: Mystery Bag drop — A small-batch mystery bag includes “a mix of coveted wildcard goodies from the store.”
December 21: Green Day Dookie Limited Editions — Available are a limited edition Dookie poster (limited count from a total of only 500 us) and One-Step Dookie vinyl (limited units available).