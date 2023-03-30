Was Ice Spice’s ‘Queen’ Chain Stolen?

Yesterday, rumors surfaced of burgeoning Bronx rap superstar Ice Spice being robbed after a video of a man showing off a necklace with what appeared to be the rapper’s “Queen” pendant emerged on TikTok. As users in the comments flamed the man for allegedly robbing a 23-year-old woman (something he vehemently denied in the comments himself), a source close to Ice Spice reached out to TMZ to shut down the rumor, pointing out that Ice Spice doesn’t even own a “Queen” piece — a piece which is instead associated with Nicki Minaj.

Dawg they robbed Ice Spice for her chain. We can’t let this go unnoticed. pic.twitter.com/evJKDEhETv — creedmakinnoise. (@myculturenoisey) March 29, 2023

It appears that the TikTok video was the result of some trolling by a TikTok user hoping to generate some buzz — and finding out that internet fame ain’t all it’s cracked up to be. Even though it would seem pretty obvious that the chain the man in the video is holding up does not belong to Ice Spice — again, she’s never been seen wearing an iced-out “Queen” pendant — fans are still giving those gentlemen a hard time… although the misunderstanding has resulted in some truly hilarious responses. Shout-out to the dude who posted the legendary Old Boy hallway fight scene.

THE MUNCH ARMY RIDES AT DAWN YOU WONT GET AWAY WITH THIS https://t.co/HLeyIz1IXv — Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) March 29, 2023

me when i get my hands on the dudes that took ice spice chain pic.twitter.com/2052Wfj3LF — mimi⁷ (@babieyoda) March 30, 2023

Me on the way to retrieve Ice Spice chain from these bitchboys : https://t.co/A5nhkuUUas pic.twitter.com/MruwUZZjjI — 𝑱𝒊𝒏 𝑲𝒂𝒛𝒂𝒎𝒂𓃵🇯🇲 (@Junxrrcarter) March 29, 2023

Dawg somebody just threaten me about Ice Spice chain. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CqJgm8LsZJ — creedmakinnoise. (@myculturenoisey) March 29, 2023

Me running thru NY trying to get Ice Spice chain back: pic.twitter.com/HRm6HCD7G6 — FREE (@DonFredericko) March 29, 2023

So, no, Ice Spice didn’t get her chain stolen. If nothing else, though, this incident proves that the Spice Cabinet is very deep and packed with loyal troopers who’ll stop at nothing to protect the “Munch” rapper — a promising sign for her rising career.