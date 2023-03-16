Ice Spice broke through last summer with “Munch (Feelin’ U).” She didn’t want to be a one-hit wonder (as she noted to Genius’ “Verified“), so she followed “Munch” up with “Bikini Bottom” last October.

Right now, the Bronx rapper is metaphorically on top of the world — and literally at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 — alongside PinkPantheress with “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” which she performed for the first time at Rolling Loud California earlier this month. But Ice Spice inadvertently rerouted us back to “Bikini Bottom.”

“The only animated character I ever had a crush on was, like, SpongeBob,” Ice Spice said with a giggle in a TikTok posted by MTV last week. “You know, he’s very integrated in my life.”

Back with Genius last December, Ice Spice clarified that she “just wanted to make a lit song,” so she “asked [producer RIOTUSA] to make me a SpongeBob-type beat, and I wasn’t actually sampling SpongeBob, but it just gives that vibe.”

Ice Spice’s official “Bikini Bottom” lyric video from last November used the popular font associated with SpongeBob SquarePants. The iconic Nickelodeon franchise has been going strong since 1999, premiering roughly six months before Ice Spice was born, and Ice Spice is primed to enjoy the same longevity. Even Nicki Minaj joined the bandwagon.

Refresh your memory by watching the “Bikini Bottom” lyric video below.