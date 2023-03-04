At nine years old, North West is living the dream. Over the past year, she’s garnered nearly 15 million followers on her TikTok page, which she shares with her mother, Kim Kardashian.

In her videos, fans can see North as she and her friends and family make milkshakes, apply makeup, and draw some of her incredible drawings. Last month, she shared a clip of an uncanny portrait she drew of rapper Ice Spice, as the latter’s verse in PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” played in the background.

A little over two weeks later, it appears North manifested something special. Today (March 3), Ice Spice shared a video on her TikTok page at the Kardashian home, where she is seen dancing with North and one of her friends.

In the above clip, the three bust moves to Spice’s viral track, “In Ha Mood,” which is mashed up in a special remix with ad-libs from The Buggles’ “Video Killed The Radio Star.”

North also shared a video clip on her and Kim’s TikTok page, which featured another portrait of Ice Spice.

“Just met Ice Spice,” read the text in the above clip, “literally screaming. She is so nice.”

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.