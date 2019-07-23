Janelle Monae Is Set To Star In The Second Season Of ‘Homecoming’

Getty Image

Janelle Monáe has been thriving lately, as her 2018 album Dirty Computer earned itself a Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year. She can do more than that, though, as she’s had success in the realm of acting as well. Now she’s getting ready for her next big role, as she is set to take over for Julia Roberts and star in the upcoming second season of Homecoming.

TV Line reports that Monáe’s character is “a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is.” Production is set to begin this summer, and the season is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Roberts never intended to star in the show beyond its first season, and she will stay involved in the show as an executive producer.

Even though she is most known for her music, Monáe has a well-established acting career at this point. She had a lead role in the award-winning 2016 movie Hidden Figures, and she has had voice roles in animated features like UglyDolls and Rio 2. This will be her first starring role in a TV series, though. She previously appeared in a 2018 episode of the anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.

Monáe’s involvement with the UglyDolls movie spawned a pair of new songs for the soundtrack, “All Dolled Up” and the Kelly Clarkson collaboration “Unbreakable.”

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.