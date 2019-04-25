Warner Bros.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born soundtrack has been around for months now, but it’s still a monolithic record: “Shallow” was released as a single back in September of 2018, and even still, the song is in the top 20 of the most recent Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fans clearly want more of the two, and during a recent appearance on Ellen, Cooper said he’d be open to performing the film’s songs live again.

Degeneres asked Cooper if he would consider going on tour with Gaga to promote the movie’s soundtrack, and he answered, “I mean, no. But you know what I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, is do a live reading of the movie, of the script and sing all the songs as you’re reading the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something. That would be cool, right?”

It seems like Gaga could possibly be interested in that idea. In an Instagram post after “Shallow” won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, she wrote of her co-star, “We are all so grateful Bradley loved ‘Shallow,’ sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world.”

Watch Cooper’s conversation with Degeneres above.