Bradley Cooper Would Like To Reunite With Lady Gaga For One ‘A Star Is Born’ Live Show

04.25.19 34 mins ago

Warner Bros.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born soundtrack has been around for months now, but it’s still a monolithic record: “Shallow” was released as a single back in September of 2018, and even still, the song is in the top 20 of the most recent Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fans clearly want more of the two, and during a recent appearance on Ellen, Cooper said he’d be open to performing the film’s songs live again.

Degeneres asked Cooper if he would consider going on tour with Gaga to promote the movie’s soundtrack, and he answered, “I mean, no. But you know what I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, is do a live reading of the movie, of the script and sing all the songs as you’re reading the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something. That would be cool, right?”

It seems like Gaga could possibly be interested in that idea. In an Instagram post after “Shallow” won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, she wrote of her co-star, “We are all so grateful Bradley loved ‘Shallow,’ sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world.”

Watch Cooper’s conversation with Degeneres above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Lady Gaga
TAGSA STAR IS BORNBRADLEY COOPERLADY GAGAShallow
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP