Beyoncé’s fanbase is notorious for their intensity but also for their sensitivity. If they even think Cowboy Carter has been insulted, they’ll lash out without hesitation.

Which might be why Timeless producer Kaytranda did some preemptive damage control before his recent comments about Drake and Beyoncé could be taken out of context. So, what did Kaytranada say about Beyoncé that had the Beyhive so riled up?

In a recent interview with Vulture, the producer recounted his experience nearly producing for Drake. Elsewhere in the interview, Kaytranda also revealed why a similar opportunity to produce for Beyoncé never panned out.

After crafting a remix of Beyoncé’s Renaissance song “Cuff It,” Kaytra said he withheld the remix from streaming after being lowballed on a payment offer by Beyoncé’s team, which he called, “less money than what much smaller artists have paid.” He also noted that Bey would have retained “all the rights to the song.” “Sometimes, people don’t see your worth and how important you are. I know what I mean to people.”

Some Beyoncé fans felt this was disparaging to the original artist, and were quick to let Kaytranada know, prompting him to write a post on Twitter clarifying his statement. “Mannnn I didn’t drag her that’s just what happened,” he wrote, in the since-deleted post. “The remix didn’t get a release and it is what it is but later that year I opened [for] her on tour AND on her Bday on top of that. Now what? I love that girl & y’all ain’t gonna make me look like I ain’t rocking with her.”