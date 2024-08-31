Kaytranada is one of the most highly sought out artists in electronic music. The Grammy Award history marker has worked with acts such as Beyoncé, Tinashe, HER, Victoria Monét, and to name a few. But the “Lover/Friend” musician’s resume could’ve included Drake.

During an interview with Vulture, Kaytranada revealed that he was seemingly approached to work on Drake’s album, Honestly, Nevermind.

While attending a Coachella after-party, Kaytranada said he was fielded to see if he would open to produce on the body of work or “make beats.” At the moment, he replied to Drake’s supposed representative saying it would be “an honor.” However, that didn’t go over well with Drake.

After time had passed, Kaytranada alleged that word got back to him to that his “Sure, hit me up” response wasn’t warm enough. “Was I supposed to be like, ‘Oh my God, for real? Drake?’ I’m not like that,” he said.

The 2022 project, which featured singles “Sticky,” “Massive,” and “Jimmy Cooks,” was Drake’s head dive into dance music. Alight the album went to debut atop the charts, a collaboration from Kaytranada could’ve helped it remain in the top spot for much longer.

Drake wasn’t the only superstar to fumble a collaboration with Kaytranada. Later in the conversation, he confessed why his beloved remix of Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” track isn’t available to streaming platforms. Ultimately, Kaytranada nixed the upload due to financial reasons.

“Sometimes people don’t see your worth and how important you are,” he said. “I know what I mean to people.” His response was after he claimed Beyoncé’s team offered to pay him next to nothing or “less money than what much smaller artists have paid” while “retaining all the rights to the song.”

It appears Kaytranada has no problem walking away from what doesn’t serve him.