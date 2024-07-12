The 2024 ESPY Awards went down last night (July 11), and even there, at a sports event he didn’t attend, Drake was not safe. He’s had a target on his back ever since the Kendrick Lamar feud and success of the “ Not Like Us ” diss track, and ESPYs host Serena Williams took her shot.

What Did Serena Williams Say About Drake At The 2024 ESPYs?

During her monologue, Williams said, “If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar.” A brief clip of “Not Like Us” then played over the PA and Williams did a bit of dancing. She continued, “He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a [Toronto] Raptors game, they’re going to Forest Gump him: ‘Seat’s taken.'”

Serena Williams crip waking to ‘Not Like Us’ and clowning Drake on stage at the ESPYs 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y3CUZGmYWO — AJR (@ajr_bcg) July 12, 2024

This comes shortly after Williams spoke at an Essence Festival panel and said of “Not Like Us,”, “I love that song. It’s like the hit of the summer. When they play that jam, I’m jamming.”

Meanwhile, Eminem just addressed Lamar and some other rappers on his new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), saying on “Renaissance,” “Now just travel inside the mind of a hater / ‘Cause I don’t see no fans, all I see’s a bunch of complainers / ‘Kendrick’s album was cool but it didn’t have any bangers’ / ‘Wayne’s album or Ye’s, couldn’t tell you which one was lamer’ / ‘Joyner’s album was corny, Shady’s new sh*t is way worse’ / ‘Everything is either too tame or there’s too much anger’ / ‘I didn’t like the beef so I hated Might Delete Later‘ / You nerdy pricks would find something wrong with 36 Chambers.”