Stephen Curry has had quite the summer celebrating his fourth NBA championship after the Warriors beat the Celtics in six games in June, and he continued that celebration on Wednesday night as host of the ESPYs.

Curry arrived on stage in a light green suit, holding a cup of liquor and proceeded to get immediately to flexing and joking on the room of sports luminaries. Among his first targets was his longtime rival, LeBron James, noting that when LeBron hosted the ESPYs back in 2007 he did so coming off a Finals loss, whereas Steph was getting to do so with a new ring on the way.

Steph brought out the LeBron jokes early at the ESPYS 😂 pic.twitter.com/FY4L1bmYfI — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2022

The lone Celtic in the building for the awards show was Grant Williams, who naturally was a target for a Steph joke, noting that he’ll let him borrow his green suit and maybe wear a ring after the show.

steph dunking on grant williams lmaoo pic.twitter.com/CjQGNDu2kk — Chris Montano (@gswchris) July 21, 2022

He even had some jokes about his kids, saying that dealing with three birthday parties in a two-week stretch made him realize why Tom Brady keeps un-retiring — with his kids not looking particularly impressed with dad’s jokes.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1549911912262971392

All in all, Steph’s monologue was solid as he kept it tight and didn’t wade into any deep waters, taking on some easy targets and enjoying himself as a champ should.