The American public is more invested in the ongoing Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef than the upcoming presidential election. Unlike the upcoming presidential election, however, the Drake-Kendrick beef has a clear winner. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” ostensibly ended it, but the “Not Like Us” victory lap is relentless.

Now, even Siri has chosen a side — emphasizing the certified loser of this rap rapture.

HipHopDX’s Jeremy Hecht recorded himself asking Siri to play Drake’s Certified Lover Boy on Spotify, and instead, Kendrick Lamar whispers, “Psst, I see dead people,” which is the intro to “Not Like Us.”

As is my journalistic duty, I also asked Siri to play Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s September 2021 album, on Spotify, and Siri played “Not Like Us.” However, the second time I tried it, Siri did play Certified Lover Boy, so it would appear that Siri’s pettiness is limited to one attempt — or Spotify corrected the glitch. Hilarious, nonetheless.

Last week, Lamar released the star-studded, jam-packed video for his No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit. Among the many people making a cameo was former Toronto Raptor and Drake confidante DeMar DeRozan, who later clarified his loyalties.

“I mean, love Drake, love Drake, you always could play him,” DeRozan told Fox 40’s Sean Cunningham in response to whether Drake songs can be played during his games with the Sacramento Kings, his new team. “Kendrick’s been a friend of mine — family, damn near family for a long time, for a while. We from the same city, grew up damn near in the same neighborhood. So, it’s always been there. It hasn’t always been publicized, but that’s basically family.”