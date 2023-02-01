beyonce renaissance
Music

What Does Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ VIP Package Include?

For weeks the Bey Hive has taken to social media to coordinate a financial plan in anticipation of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour announcement. Although tickets for the upcoming haven’t gone on sale to the general public, social media has begun to speculate not only what the potential ticket prices will be but if there will be a VIP package add-on.

Well, one fan page on Twitter (not affiliated with the singer) alleges that there will not only be a VIP ticket package for the shows in the United States, but it will grant the holder access like never seen before. In the screengrab of what appears to be a Ticketmaster checkout screen, the VIP package is titled “VIP Front Row ON Stage Experience Package.”

The picture goes on to share that this supposed package will be available for purchase starting on February 10 at 10 am local time. Included in the package, holders will be given front-row seats on the stage, a red-carpet photo opportunity, commemorative laminate, exclusive tour merch, a dedicated restroom, and more.

Other accounts jumped in to share what the international VIP packages will supposedly contain.

Only time will tell if these rumors are true.

In the mean time, to learn more about how to get tickets for the Renaissance World Tour, click here.

