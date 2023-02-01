Beyoncé fans may have joked about dreading the effects her eventual Renaissance tour would have on their checkbooks, but now that the announcement has been made, it looks like they can’t wait to give her all their money — even if it is the first of the month when the rent’s due.

*Beyoncé announces Renaissance tour* My bank account:

pic.twitter.com/nhidZuhsXq — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 1, 2023

my parents: “WHO SOLD THE HOUSE???” Me while at Beyoncé’s renaissance tour: pic.twitter.com/JyOaAOVsmO — Bradley 💧 (@bradleyberdecia) February 1, 2023

While some fans have been joking about selling the family homestead to afford the tickets, which are currently only available to fans who register on Beyoncé’s website. This is likely a precautionary measure to avoid a repeat of Ticketmaster’s Eras Tour debacle, which angered Taylor Swift fans enough that even Congress stepped in to grill the ticket platform’s parent company, Live Nation.

Meanwhile, other Beyoncé fans are trying to take a different tack, urging others to avoid her concerts with dire, tongue-in-cheek warnings of the dangers of her siren’s call. One fan even went so far as to play one of Beyoncé’s signature songs, “Single Ladies,” in reverse, a sly reference to past satanic panics (although those usually involved heavy metal bands in the ’80s).

do NOT go to beyoncé’s concert. she is a SIREN waiting for y’all to arrive so that she can possess you. do NOT buy tickets and do NOT go to the renaissance world tour. pic.twitter.com/QZqLwlHtNq — evan is an alien superstar (@beyonseh) February 1, 2023

Don’t go to that Beyoncé Renaissance tour!!!! THIS is what she sings about!!! 😟😟😱 pic.twitter.com/ruWwqhGLd2 — Lexi 🇯🇲 (new acc) (@lexisvexi) February 1, 2023

beyoncé dropped the tour dates on the first day of black history month because she don't want non black people there….it's true i asked her! — ♚ (@YVESSAINTFENTY) February 1, 2023

And due to the high demand, plenty of fans expressed plans to see their fave by hook or crook, even if it means also making travel plans to see her in a completely different city.

If I can’t get Renaissance tour tickets for my city, best believe I will get them for any available date in another location. Even if it’s out the country. At this point, I will plan an entire vacation around this Beyoncé tour with no shame 😅🤣🐝 — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) February 1, 2023

Just woke up and the first thing I see is Beyoncé tour announcement pic.twitter.com/NNg7GJmPpX — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 1, 2023

Clearly, The Beyhive is thriving today, and Black History Month is off to a great start. But one question remains: Where are the visuals, sis?

So Beyonce announced the tour dates but we still don’t have any visuals. I’m so tired of her. pic.twitter.com/NmP7FrZSU2 — Kal 🐝 (@kal_mont) February 1, 2023

Everyone that took Beyoncé’s job advice in Break my Soul when they see the Renaissance World Tour prices pic.twitter.com/rA3rSDSMJl — Allie is the #1 CUFF IT stan (@Fergyonce) February 1, 2023

Is paying your rent more important than securing tickets for Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Tour??? pic.twitter.com/gW005DCigK — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 1, 2023

This is my aunt after she went to the last Beyonce tour. She's been shaking uncontrollably ever since and I just want people to know how dangerous it is before they decide to put Beyonce's music into their body. pic.twitter.com/Mil3B0p3bF — Tár Tár Binks (@BostonJerry) February 1, 2023

Five bills stand before me, but because of Beyoncé and these tour tickets,

I can only choose one. pic.twitter.com/501cuVlRxz — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) February 1, 2023