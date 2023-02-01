How To Buy Tickets For Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Well, it’s finally happening. After Beyoncé’s private concert in Dubai and after her father Mathew Knowles said his daughter (not Solange) was planning a tour behind Renaissance, the tour is officially happening. Beyoncé made the official announcement this morning (February 1) and shortly before that, Citi listed a “Citi Verified Fan Presale” page for “Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,” which features shows between July and September in a number of North American cities.

So, how does one get tickets?

One way to get tickets is via the Citi Verified Fan Presale. To attempt to secure a ticket, buyers must first register for the pre-sale. Some registrants will then receive an access code the night before the presale goes live, which will grant access to shop for tickets. Then, they’ll be able to buy tickets with a valid Citi credit card of Citibank debit card.

Otherwise, links to register to get tickets for specific tour dates are available on Beyoncé’s website.

The trek starts in May with some European and UK dates before heading to North America in July. That part of the tour kicks off in Toronto and will later wrap up in New Orleans.

Find the list of tour dates here.