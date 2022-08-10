Last night, fans of The Breakfast Club radio show were nearly sent into a panic after longtime co-host Angela Yee posted a tweet implying that the New York-based show would be coming to an end: “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” her tweet read.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

Her post left listeners divided, with some sad about the show coming to a potential end, many sharing clips of the show’s most iconic moments, while others celebrated the implied end of the show, calling the collective comprised of Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy “toxic.”

What happened to The Breakfast Club and what’s next?

Yee clarified this morning on today’s episode that The Breakfast Club is not actually coming to an end, but she will, in fact, be leaving the show. She will later launch her own nationally syndicated daily program for iHeartRadio. She also confirmed that she won’t officially exit The Breakfast Club for at least another month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be called Way Up With Angela Yee, and will broadcast on over 30 iHeartMedia stations across the country. On the show, Yee will interact with celebrities and conduct interviews, while also discussing contemporary topics.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether Yee will be replaced on The Breakfast Club, or if Envy and Charlamagne will host the show by themselves.