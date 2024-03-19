Believe nothing you hear, half of what you see, and only a crumb of what’s on Google. Well, unless it relates to celebrity net worth.
On March 15, during Cardi B’s appearance on 360 With Speedy, the “Enough (Miami)” rapper shed light on her massive wealth. With several business ventures, endorsements, and more, Cardi must be rolling in the dough.
Like most of us, host Speedy Morman could not help but ask Cardi to verify the search engine results. Continue below for Cardi’s official response.
What Is Cardi B’s Net Worth?
When Morman asked if the $80 million price tag on Google was indeed true, Cardi seemed to confirm that it was certainly close to it.
“I made a lot of money,” she said. “I feel like I actually passed almost doing $80 million. I make a lot of money. I make a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money.”
Cardi went on to say that even though she’s rolling in the dough, she also has quite a few bills.
“But also, I got a lot, a lot of bills,” she said. “I’m taking care of [family]. I’m helping a lot — I’m not going to say I take care, I’m helping a lot, and I help a lot of my friends and I help a lot of my family and everything.”
