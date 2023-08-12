Where To Buy Cardi B’s Whip Shots

Last year, Cardi B and beverage company StarCo Brands launched Whip Shots, a brand of vodka-infused whipped cream. Upon its first release, Whip Shots bottles were only available in select states. Now, according to the brand’s Instagram page, Whip Shots are now available across the US.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer Whipshots to even more consumers in more locations across the country,” said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, in a statement. “The demand for Whipshots has been astounding and shows what is possible when you have an incredible product and elite retail partners.”

Since arriving on shelves last year, Whip Shots have dropped vanilla, caramel, mocha, and lime flavors, as well as a peppermint flavor that came just in time for the holidays. In March, Cardi and StarCo Brands celebrated 2 million sales of Whip Shots.

Still, Whip Shots have proven to be a bit of a challenge to find. You likely won’t find Whip Shots at your local Target or Ralph’s.

According to Whip Shops’ store locator, you can find the whipped cream at liquor stores like Total Wine & More, Metro Liquor, and Spec’s. Various locally-owned liquor stores also carry Whip Shots, and you can look for them on the store locator by typing in city on the map.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.