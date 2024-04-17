Cudi’s performance is scheduled for Sunday, April 21, at the Sahara Stage from 5:10 to 5:50 p.m. PT. So, we know the “who” and the “when,” but the “what” still remains, the “what” being what songs he’s going to perform when he takes the stage.

What Songs Can You Expect Kid Cudi To Perform At Coachella 2024?

Cudi has his Insano World Tour coming up, but that doesn’t start until June, so we don’t know what the setlist looks like yet. A recent festival setlist is probably a good precedent to indicate what Cudi’s Coachella setlist could look like. So, here’s the setlist from his appearance at ComplexCon last November (via setlist.fm):

1. “Ill What I Bleed”

2. “Porsche Topless”

3. “Keep Bouncin'”

4. “Tequila Shots”

5. “She Knows This”

6. “Wow”

7. “Soundtrack 2 My Life”

8. “Solo Dolo (Nightmare)”

9. “Sky Might Fall”

10. “Heart Of A Lion”

11. “Most Ain’t Dennis”

12. “At The Party”

13. “Ghost!”

14. “Memories “(David Guetta cover)

15. “Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)” (Steve Aoki remix)”

16. “Superboy”

However, Cudi has released two albums, Insano and Insano (Nitro Mega), since then, so expect songs from those projects to be incorporated, too.