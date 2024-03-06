Early this year, Kid Cudi released his long-awaited ninth studio album Insano, earning favorable reviews and a top-20 debut on the Billboard 200. While he says he’s already 80% of the way through its follow-up, he’s refocusing on the album for his Insano World Tour, along with openers Earthgang, Jaden, and Pusha T.
You can register for presale tickets now; the presale begins Tuesday, March 12th at 10am local time and Wednesday, March 13th 10am local time in the United Kingdom and Europe. The general sale starts on Friday, March 15th at 10am local time. You can find more info on the tour at www.insanotour.com and see the full tour schedule below.
Kid Cudi’s Insano World Tour Dates
06/28/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +^
06/30/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +^
07/03/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +*
07/05/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +*
07/06/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena +*
07/09/2024 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena +*
07/11/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena +*
07/13/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena +*
07/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center +*
07/17/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center +^
07/19/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +^
07/20/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +^
07/23/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +^
07/24/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden +^
07/27/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena +*
07/28/2024 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena +*
07/31/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse +*#!
08/02/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center +*#!
08/04/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center +*
08/07/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center +*
08/09/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +*
08/11/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +*
08/14/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +*
08/16/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena +*
08/17/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena +*
08/20/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +*
08/22/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center +*
08/24/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +*
08/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +*
08/28/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +^
08/30/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena +^
Europe And UK:
02/25/2025 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum +
02/27/2025 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena +
02/28/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena +
03/02/2025 — Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA +
03/03/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome +
03/05/2025 — Milan, Italy @ Forum Milano +
03/08/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena +
03/09/2025 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena +
03/12/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena +
03/14/2025 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena +
03/15/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live +
03/18/2025 — London, UK @ The O2 +
+ PUSHA T
* EARTHGANG
^ Jaden
# Chelsea Pastel
! Siena Bella