Early this year, Kid Cudi released his long-awaited ninth studio album Insano, earning favorable reviews and a top-20 debut on the Billboard 200. While he says he’s already 80% of the way through its follow-up, he’s refocusing on the album for his Insano World Tour, along with openers Earthgang, Jaden, and Pusha T.

You can register for presale tickets now; the presale begins Tuesday, March 12th at 10am local time and Wednesday, March 13th 10am local time in the United Kingdom and Europe. The general sale starts on Friday, March 15th at 10am local time. You can find more info on the tour at www.insanotour.com and see the full tour schedule below.