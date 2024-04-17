Festivalgoers at Weekend 2 of Coachella 2024 will soon be on the pursuit of happiness. The iconic music festival is keeping the surprises coming, with a special performer announced today (April 16). Joining the line-up is the illustrious Kid Cudi.
Cudi revealed the news via social media, along with Coachella’s official social handles, that he will be performing at Coachella once again.
And with 11 albums in his discography, fans can look forward to over a decade worth of hits.
Cudi last performed Coachella in 2019, and during his set, Kanye West made a surprise appearance. Cudi also dedicated a special song to the late Mac Miller.
As Cudi’s performance comes as a last-minute addition, fans are rushing to plan their schedules in order to see Mr. Rager himself.
When does Kid Cudi perform at Coachella 2024, Weekend 2?
Cudi will perform Coachella this Sunday (April 21). He will perform on the Sahara stage from 5:10 to 5:50 p.m.
Over the course of the past three months, Cudi has dropped two albums — Insano and Insano (Nitro Mega). Though he has quite a big catalog to fill a 40-minute slot with, fans can expect performances of the newer material, as well as some of the long time fan favorites.
You can see the full Coachella 2024, Weekend 2 schedule here and find links to the livestreams here.