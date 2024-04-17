Festivalgoers at Weekend 2 of Coachella 2024 will soon be on the pursuit of happiness. The iconic music festival is keeping the surprises coming, with a special performer announced today (April 16). Joining the line-up is the illustrious Kid Cudi.

Cudi revealed the news via social media, along with Coachella’s official social handles, that he will be performing at Coachella once again.

And with 11 albums in his discography, fans can look forward to over a decade worth of hits.

Cudi last performed Coachella in 2019, and during his set, Kanye West made a surprise appearance. Cudi also dedicated a special song to the late Mac Miller.

As Cudi’s performance comes as a last-minute addition, fans are rushing to plan their schedules in order to see Mr. Rager himself.