What Time Is Childish Gambino On Stage For ‘The New World Tour?’

Donald Glover — aka Childish Gambino — is due to finish off his run with the alter ego on his New World Tour, which kicked off over the weekend. Thanks to the first two shows, we know what songs the setlist includes and what’s on sale at the merch table. Meanwhile, thanks to fans in attendance, we know exactly what time Gambino hits the stage so you won’t miss a thing.

According to attendees who shared their experience on Reddit, Glover hits the stage at 9:15 pm and the show runs about two hours, ending just after 11:00 pm. Meanwhile, his opening act, Willow, performs from 8:00 pm to 8:45. For more information about the show, see below.