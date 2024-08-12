What Time Is Childish Gambino On Stage For ‘The New World Tour?’

Donald Glover — aka Childish Gambino — is due to finish off his run with the alter ego on his New World Tour, which kicked off over the weekend. Thanks to the first two shows, we know what songs the setlist includes and what’s on sale at the merch table. Meanwhile, thanks to fans in attendance, we know exactly what time Gambino hits the stage so you won’t miss a thing.
According to attendees who shared their experience on Reddit, Glover hits the stage at 9:15 pm and the show runs about two hours, ending just after 11:00 pm. Meanwhile, his opening act, Willow, performs from 8:00 pm to 8:45. For more information about the show, see below.
Childish Gambino The New World Tour Setlist
01. “H3@RT$ W3RE M3@NT T0 F7¥”
02. “Survive”
03. “I. The Worst Guys”
04. “Talk My Shit”
05. “Got to Be”
06. “In the Night”
07. “Yoshinoya”
08. “To Be Hunted”
09. “Witchy” (Kaytranada cover)
10. “Steps Beach”
11. “I. Crawl”
12. “Cruisin’”
13. “Feels Like Summer”
14. “Human Sacrifice”
15. “A Place Where Love Goes”
16. “No Excuses”
17. “Me And Your Mama”
18. “Do Ya Like”
19. “This Is America”
20. “IV. Sweatpants”
21. “Sober”
22. “L.E.S.”
23. “Heartbeat”
24. “Bonfire”
25. “Freaks And Geeks”
26. “Saturday”
27. “V. 3005”
28. “Redbone”
29. “Lithonia”
Childish Gambino Tour Dates: The New World Tour
08/14/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
08/15/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *
08/17/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
08/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
08/20/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
08/21/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
08/23/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
08/24/2024 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena *
08/26/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/29/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *
08/30/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
09/01/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
09/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
09/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
09/05/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *
09/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *
09/08/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
09/10/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
09/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
09/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
09/14/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *
09/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
09/18/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
09/19/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
09/21/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
09/23/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
09/24/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
09/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
09/27/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
09/29/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
10/02/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
10/03/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
10/31/2024 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena #
11/02/2024 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum #
11/04/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
11/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena #
11/08/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum #
11/10/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #
11/12/2024 — Prague, CZ @ O2 arena #
11/13/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena #
11/19/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #
11/21/2024 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #
11/23/2024 — Brussels, BE @ ING Arena #
11/24/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
11/26/2024 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #
11/28/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #
11/30/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #
12/01/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #
12/03/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #
12/05/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #
01/28/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #
02/01/2025 — Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #
02/04/2025 — Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #
02/07/2025 — Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #
02/11/2025 — Perth, WA @ RAC Arena #
* with Willow
# with Amaarae