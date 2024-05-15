Hot Girl Summer is officially here, since Megan Thee Stallion launched the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis last night (May 14). If this show is any indication of concerts to come, here’s what to know about when you can expect her performance to start.

What Time Is Megan Thee Stallion On Stage For The Hot Girl Summer Tour?

According to setlist.fm, the Minneapolis concert started at 9:20 p.m., and per Star Tribune, the show lasted for 95 minutes, meaning it was done by 11 p.m.

Megan previously said of the tour, “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

Check out the show’s setlist below.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour Setlist

1. “Hiss”

2. “Ungrateful”

3. “Thot Shit”

4. “Freak Nasty”

5. “Megan’s Piano”

6. “Gift & A Curse”

7. “Hot Girl”

8. “Kitty Kat”

9. “Cobra”

10. “Plan B”

11. “Cognac Queen”

12. “Big Ole Freak”

13. “Girls In The Hood”

14. “Boa”

15. “Sex Talk”

16. “Eat It”

17. “What’s New”

18. “Captain Hook”

19. “Southside Forever Freestyle”

20. “Ride Or Die”

21. “Pop It” (Bankroll Freddie cover)

22. “Wanna Be” (GloRilla cover)

23. “WAP”

24. “NDA”

25. “Don’t Stop”

26. “Stalli (Freestyle)”

27. “Cash Shit”

28. “Body”

29. “Savage”