According to Live Nation, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour grossed $579 million across Europe and the US, making it “the highest-grossing tour by a female artist, American soloist, and Black artist in history.” She followed that up by attending Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiere — a big bummer for anyone who had been committed to pitting two of the world’s most powerful women against each other — as she prepares her own theatrical release for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in December.

Smells like success! But what will her newly unveiled perfume, Cé Noir, smell like?

“Created in France, and crafted and designed by Beyoncé, ‘Cé Noir’ contains top notes of clementine and golden honey, heart notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac, and base notes of Namibian myrrh and golden amber,” says Billboard. “Concertgoers in Inglewood, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C. and more cities were treated to sample strips of ‘Cé Noir.'”

Beyoncé announced the perfume on Tuesday, October 24, with an Instagram video that was captioned, “Beyoncé Parfums presents CÉ NOIR. Pre-order now on parfum.beyonce.com for shipping in November and in time for the holidays.” Over on the official website, it’s listed for $160 and only available for customers in the US and Canada.