When Does Beyoncé’s New Perfume Cé Noir Come Out?

Now that her Renaissance World Tour is wrapped up for 2023 — at least, until she heads down south for the South American leg — the singer has turned her attention to other endeavors. While her fans were convinced her next move would be a hair care line, it turns out she’s gone a more traditional route, announcing a new fragrance, Cé Noir.

The perfume is already for sale on beyonce.com, while her Instagram announcement promises that the fragrance will ship in November — giving it enough time to arrive for the holidays.

Per Harper’s, the scent is “both floral and gourmand,” with clementine, rose, and honey notes. Fans can get 1.7 oz bottles for $160.

Cé Noir is Beyoncé’s third fragrance, after launching Heat in 2010. Heat was followed by Heat Rush; both were created by Coty.

Beyoncé is just one of many, many stars who’ve released their own branded fragrances including Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Dolly Parton.

Despite having a seemingly full slate already with all these new businesses launching within a month of each other, Beyoncé still had time to show appreciation for her hypothetical rival Taylor Swift, popping out at the premiere of Swift’s Eras Tour film, even though she’s got a competing concert film coming soon.