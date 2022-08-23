When Are The 2022 MTV VMAs?

The MTV VMAs are coming back this month to crown the best music videos of the past year. The 2022 MTV VMAs will be hosted by a familiar host personality in LL Cool J and two more co-hosts, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. Kendrick Lamar, Harlow, and Lil Nas X lead the way with seven nominations a piece and there are a ton of notable performances happening at the August awards show.

When Are The MTV VMAs?

The MTV VMAs will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on August 28. You can watch it at 8 pm EST on much more than just the MTV network now. The MTV VMAs will be broadcast on MTV, BET, The CW, CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, BET Her, TV Land, Nickelodeon, Logo, MTV 2, and even VH1.

Nicki Minaj will be receiving the 2022 VMA Video Vanguard Award and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be receiving the 2022 VMA Global Icon Award. Both will be performing at the MTV VMAs, along with Lizzo, J Balvin, Harlow, Maneskin, Blackpink, Kane Brown, Marshmello with Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco. There will also be pre-show performances from Dove Cameron, Yung Gravy, and Saucy Santana.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.