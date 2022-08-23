Nicki Minaj has found herself in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart a handful of times now. Her first time was with her featured appearance on Doja Cat’s “Say So” in 2020, then with her Tekashi 69 collaboration “Trollz” later that year. Just yesterday, she landed her third No. 1, doing it unaccompanied this time with “Super Freaky Girl,” which debuted in the top spot. This has Minaj excited, so she took to social media to celebrate.

Sharing an Instagram post noting the various things the song’s No. 1 debut means, Minaj wrote, “You did it barbz. You did it. I love you so much. like so so SO much. Thank you.” She shared a more concise version of that message on Twitter, writing simply, “You did it [teary eyed emoji].”

You did it 🥹 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 22, 2022

As for what “Super Freaky Girl” has done, it’s the first song by a solo female rapper to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill did with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. It also makes Minaj the first female lead artist to debut at No. 1 in 2022, and the first female rapper with multiple songs to debut on top. Aside from the Hot 100, “Super Freaky Girl” is also No. 1 on a number of other charts, including Streaming Songs, Hip-Hop/R&B Songs, Digital Song Sales, R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs, R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Songs Sales, and Rap Streaming Songs.