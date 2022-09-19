Over the weekend, Beyoncé had a personal gift shipped to Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph, in celebration of her recent Emmy win for Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. Ralph became just the second Black woman to win in that category at last week’s Emmy Awards. Along with the bouquet of yellow and white flowers, Beyoncé wrote Ralph a special note, referencing the role as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls that both of them played (Ralph in the 1981 Broadway debut, Beyoncé in the 2006 movie).

“To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations,” Ralph read from the card in an Instagram video. “All my love, Beyoncé.”

Ralph played one of the soundtrack’s songs, “We’re Your Dreamgirls,” in the background, as she shared her own reaction to Beyoncé’s congratulatory present. “They’re beautiful, oh Beyoncé… I don’t have a voice, but it’s wonderful,” she said, visibly shocked by the card in the present.

For the video’s caption, Ralph continued her sweet messages to the singer, writing, “Every one has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what’s in front of you. Thank you @beyonce don’t forget to dream girls!”

Other members of the Dreamgirls universe also sent Ralph flower arrangements, including Jennifer Hudson, who won the Oscar for her portrayal as Effie White in the movie version. Although Oprah was not a part of Dreamgirls, she was also someone who gave Ralph flowers, specifically some so big “they had to open the double doors and get a trolley,” according to Ralph telling The Hollywood Reporter. She even received a call from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Instagram video above. The second season of Abbott Elementary premieres on ABC this Wednesday, September 21 at 9 p.m. ET.