Beyoncé Is Reportedly Planning A 2023 Summer ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Beyoncé’s Renaissance was one of the biggest albums of the year. The LP reached No. 1 and sent the internet into a collective frenzy of discussion and funny memes. The “Love On Top” singer hasn’t yet brought the songs to audiences on a tour, but that might change soon.

Page Six has reported that Renaissance will finally be taken on the road soon, according to multiple inside sources that told the magazine. One revealed that Beyoncé is booking stadiums around the world for next summer, and another divulged that an announcement will be made in the coming weeks. Fingers crossed!

Of course, planning a massive tour while the pandemic isn’t quite over is not an easy feat. The pandemic even impacted her process of writing the album, for better or for worse, as she said in her statement before releasing Renaissance: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”