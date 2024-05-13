Donald Glover is set to go on a new Childish Gambino tour, The New World Tour , in 2024 and 2025. Tickets go on sale soon, so here’s what to know about when to get them.

When Do Tickets For Childish Gambino’s The New World Tour Go On Sale?

Tickets go on sale on May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also an artist pre-sale fans can sign up for, an an American Express pre-sale, too. When those pre-sales launch varies by market, so find more information about those, and about tickets in general, via the tour website.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Childish Gambino 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: The New World Tour

08/11/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

08/12/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

08/14/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

08/15/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

08/17/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

08/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/20/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

08/21/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/23/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/24/2024 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena *

08/26/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/29/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *

08/30/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

09/01/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

09/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

09/05/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

09/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

09/08/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

09/10/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

09/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

09/14/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

09/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

09/18/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/19/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/21/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/23/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/24/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/27/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/29/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/02/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

10/03/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/31/2024 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena #

11/02/2024 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum #

11/04/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #

11/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena #

11/08/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum #

11/10/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #

11/12/2024 — Prague, CZ @ O2 arena #

11/13/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena #

11/19/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #

11/21/2024 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #

11/23/2024 — Brussels, BE @ ING Arena #

11/24/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

11/26/2024 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

11/28/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

11/30/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #

12/01/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #

12/03/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #

12/05/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

01/28/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #

02/01/2025 — Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

02/04/2025 — Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #

02/07/2025 — Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #

02/11/2025 — Perth, WA @ RAC Arena #

* with Willow

# with Amaarae