When Do Tickets For Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 Come Out?

The 2024 lineup for Primavera Sound Barcelona was unveiled today, with Lana Del Rey, SZA, and Mitski headlining the incredibly stacked lineup. Given that the festival will take place for several days, running between May 29 and June 2 next year, here’s what to know about getting tickets to the popular festival.

Right now, fan registration to participate in a presale is currently open. It will close tomorrow, November 22 at 11:59 p.m. CET (5:59 p.m. ET). Those who signed up and were chosen for the presale will then be able to purchase tickets on Thursday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m. CET (5 a.m. ET).

For those who are just looking to purchase tickets in the general sale, this opens on Friday, November 24 at the same time of 11:00 a.m. CET (5 a.m. ET).

In terms of passes available for the festival, Primavera Sound Barcelona is offering VIP options. Prices will increase between the fan and general sales. More information about what the pass tiers include is available on the festival’s official website.

Other artists rounding out the lineup include Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, The National, Pulp, Vampire Weekend, Disclosure, PJ Harvey, Phoenix, Deftones, Troye Sivan, and many, many more.

