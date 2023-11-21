How Much Are Tickets For Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024?

Primavera Sound has announced its Barcelona lineup for 2024 led by Lana Del Rey, SZA, Vampire Weekend, and more. Running from May 29 to June 2, tickets for the 2024 Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival will go on sale Friday, November 24 at 11:00 a.m. CET (that’s 5 a.m. ET). There’s also a presale on November 23, which you can register for until November 22 at 5:59 p.m. ET (11:59 p.m. CET).

But how much are tickets going to cost?

For “first section” general passes, the Primavera website currently has a base price of €265. “Second section” passes start at €295, while “third section” passes go up from €325. First-section VIP passes begin at €495, and give holders an exclusive entrance lane, access to VIP areas of the festival, and preferential entrance lanes for certain performances. Second section VIP passes begin at €545.

This year’s massive lineup also includes performances from Arca, Bikini Kill, Charli XCX, Clipse, Deftones, Jai Paul, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Troye Sivan, 070 Shake, Amyl And The Sniffers, BadBadNotGood, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Romy, Yo La Tengo, The Armed, Billy Woods, Blonde Redhead, Dogstar (Keanu Reeves’ band), Dorian Electra, Lambchop, The Lemon Twigs, Mount Kimbie, Royel Otis, Tirzah, Yeule, American Football, Hannah Diamond, Joanna Sternberg, Julie Byrne, Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, Ratboys, Slow Pulp, and more, so those prices might end up being pretty good value.

