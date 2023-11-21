It’s time to star putting plans in place for next year’s festival season, because organizers are starting to reveal lineups: Today (November 21), the Primavera Sound Barcelona lineup for 2024 was unveiled.

The fest takes place from May 29 to June 2 and headlining this year’s lineup are Lana Del Rey, Pulp, SZA, Disclosure, FKA Twigs, Justice, Mitski, The National, Phoenix, PJ Harvey, and Vampire Weekend.

Elsewhere on the poster are Arca, Bikini Kill, Charli XCX, Clipse, Deftones, Jai Paul, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Troye Sivan, 070 Shake, Amyl And The Sniffers, BadBadNotGood, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Romy, Yo La Tengo, The Armed, Billy Woods, Blonde Redhead, Dogstar (Keanu Reeves’ band), Dorian Electra, Lambchop, The Lemon Twigs, Mount Kimbie, Royel Otis, Tirzah, Yeule, American Football, Hannah Diamond, Joanna Sternberg, Julie Byrne, Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, Ratboys, Slow Pulp, and others.

Tickets go on fan presale starting November 23 at 11:00 a.m. CET (5 a.m. ET). Registration for that presale closes on November 22 at 11:59 p.m. CET (5:59 p.m. ET). The general on-sale begins Friday, November 24 at 11:00 a.m. CET (5 a.m. ET).

More information about passes, and about the festival in general, can be found on the Primavera Sound website.

