Lana Del Rey, like a lot of musicians earlier this morning, got some great news when the 2024 Grammy nominations were unveiled. After releasing her album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, earlier this year, she is now up for five awards. Well, as she points out in an interview with Rolling Stone, technically seven — as she sings on both Taylor Swift’s and Jon Batiste’s albums that are also in the running for Album Of The Year.

“It’s just such a fun day,” Del Rey said. “It’s really just about how excited everybody else is. And everybody calling and getting in touch and saying hi. So, all about the process. It’s just one more exciting thing that’s happening so genuinely touched.”

Then, in typical Del Rey fashion, she revealed that she might have only just found out she had to submit her work to get a nomination from the Recording Academy.

“Thank you to everybody who nominated us,” she added. “I, in fact, only learned this year that you have to submit now if you want to be nominated, so even that was out of my wheelhouse, but I did do that. The best part of all of it is just even being able to put yourself out there, which I did. And that sounds so cheesy, but all the same.”

Fans will be able to tune back in on February 4, 2024 to see if Del Rey wins.