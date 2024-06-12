When Does ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 2 Come Out?

Tariq and Brayden barely made it out alive in the season four premiere episode of Power Book II: Ghost . “I Don’t Die Easy” lived up to its name as the duo barely escaped the grasp of Noma who desperately sought to kill Tariq and Brayden. Luckily, they were both found away to escape death, but it came at a hefty price. Tariq and Brayden can no longer sell drugs as Noma warned the worst would happen to them if she caught them doing so. In episode two, we see how Tariq and Brayden move forward. Additionally, Monet is out of her coma which will only bring more drama to the show.

When Will Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 2 Come Out?

The second episode of Power Book II: Ghost season four, titled “To Thine Own Self,” will arrive on June 14. The episode will be available on Friday, 6/14 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “To Thine Own Self” can be found below:

Tariq and Brayden struggle to adjust to life as normal, broke college students; Monet wants back into the game and answers about who took shots at her; Noma seeks out an opportunity to expand with the Russians.

You can also watch a pair of teasers for Power Book II: Ghost season four, episode two below:

New episodes of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season four are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.