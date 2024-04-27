When Power came to an end at the beginning of 2020, it took just seven months for what we now know as the Power Universe to officially launch. That start came in the fall of 2020 with the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost which focused on Tariq St. Patrick’s life as a young adult enrolled in college and still committed to a life in the streets following the death of his father James “Ghost” St. Patrick. For three seasons of Power Book II: Ghost, viewers watched Tariq navigate college, the streets, relationships, family drama, and more. The series provides a thrilling experience for viewers, and it’s grown to be a favorite in the Power Universe. Unfortunately, that experience will come to an end this year, as the upcoming fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost will be the show’s final season . So, with that in mind, let’s dive into everything you should know before Power Book II: Ghost season four.

Release Date

The final season of Power Book II: Ghost will arrive in two parts. It has yet to be confirmed how many episodes which half will have with some reports saying five each for a total of 10 and others saying ten each for a total of 20. The first half will premiere on June 7 while the second half will premiere on September 6. For both parts, new episodes will be available to stream on the STARZ app on Fridays at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later make its on-air debut on the STARZ TV channel on Sundays at 8pm ET/PT.

Cast

The cast for Power Book II: Ghost season four will have some big changes. First, there will be some absences to get used to. Last season, Lorenzo Tejada (played by Berto Colon) was killed in episode five by Gordo (played by Erik Hernandez) who was hired by Monet after Lorenzo confessed to her that he accidentally killed Zeke. Gordo was killed in episode seven after Dru, whom he was romantically involved with, learned that Gordo was the one who killed his father. Cooper Saxe (played by Shane Johnson) was killed in the following episode by Davis MacLean’s brother Theo Rollins (played by Jordan Mahone) after Davis, Theo Rollins, and Tariq St. Patrick found out that Saxe was snitching on Tariq. Theo later shot himself in the head after killing Saxe. Lucas Weston was killed by his nephew Brayden in order to save Tariq from getting arrested, as Lucas was ready to offer him up in exchange for immunity in connection to a Ponzi scheme. Lastly, the fate of Monet is still in the air as season three ended with her getting shot by Tasha St. Patrick, thought Cane believes it’s Tariq as Dru and Diana are set on framing him for it.

That’s who we lost in season three. As for the new names, Power Book II: Ghost season four will add Golden Brooks (Girlfriends), Michael Ealy (Think Like A Man, The Perfect Guy), Aaron Dean Eisenberg (The Iron Claw), Alison Luff (New Amsterdam), Talia Robinson, and Sydney Winbush to the cast list. Brooks plays Monet Tejada’s cousin Janet Stewart while Ealy plays Detective Don Carter, a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Additionally, Eisenberg plays Detective Nico Calder, Luff plays Detective Felicia Lewis, Robinson plays Elle, the lead singer of a hip-hop group at Stansfield, and Winbush plays Anya Covington, Noma’s daughter who doesn’t know about her mother’s profession.

Here’s the full list of cast members for Power Book II: Ghost season four.