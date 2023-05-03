When Is Lil Durk & J. Cole’s Song Coming Out?

J. Cole has been on a tear lately, collaborating with everyone from BTS’s J-Hope to Anderson .Paak and Cordae, in addition to hosting yet another successful Dreamville Festival along with co-headliner Drake.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk has been on a roll of his own; not only was he one of the performers at Dreamville Fest this year, but he’s also teamed up with Don Toliver and GloRilla musically while establishing a scholarship for HBCU students.

The two teaming up makes perfect sense, and they teased their collaboration in a new video on social media with which Durk promised to give more information if it generated enough engagement. “100k replies I’m dropping album cover and date call my bluff,” he wrote alongside a Cole-shot selfie video of the two hanging out in a crowd of exuberant teens who sang along to their new song.

100k replies I’m dropping album cover and date call my bluff s/o @JColeNC …. Goooooooooooooo IM BACK!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MD28J02d32 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 3, 2023

Unfortunately, that means we don’t quite know when exactly the collaboration is coming out. The conditions Durk set for sharing the album release date might seem out of reach — the reply count stands at just over 4,000 as of this writing, with another 1,500+ quote tweets — but it’s likely he’s already got an announcement ready to go on schedule, just in case.