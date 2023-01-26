Cordae Has Enough Songs With Anderson .Paak And J. Cole For A Full EP

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Cordae says he has enough songs with “RNP” and “Two Tens” collaborators Anderson .Paak and J. Cole to release a full EP.

And if I may be so bold, he should release that immediately, just for me, because it would make me very happy.

Cordae appeared on the Apple Music 1 radio show to talk about the new track, “Two Tens,” and during the course of the discussion, revealed that not only has he recorded enough songs for the above-mentioned EP, but he’s also got about 17 full-length albums besides that.

“I made a lot of songs last year,” he said. “I think last year I recorded literally 180 songs. I know some artists record like a thousand songs, but it feels like that’s the most songs I recorded in the year, for sure. Last year, it was also the most touring I did, so I’m proud of myself for still recording 180 songs.”

While discussing his chemistry with .Paak, he revealed the wealth of material he’d recorded with the older artist. “We literally got a mix tape full of joints of me and .Paak on — well, we got an EP full of joints with me, .Paak, and Cole beats… It’s because this is really my friend. Other artists be like, ‘Ph that’s my brother,’ or, ‘Oh that’s my man,’ saying that sh*t just to sound cool. I don’t really have too many friends, to be honest. He’s one of my real life genuine friends.”

You can check out the full interview here.