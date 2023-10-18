After its triumphant return to Los Angeles earlier this year, Rolling Loud announced the dates for its next festival in LA. It’ll once again take over Inglewood’s Hollywood Park, which is the area surrounding the SoFi Stadium, on March 15-17, 2024. Presale passes will be available beginning this Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. You can find more info at RollingLoud.com.

The festival’s 2023 edition at Hollywood Park was headlined by Future, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott, and according to a press release, was the first ever music festival held at the venue. It was also the first Rolling Loud to take place in LA since 2019, with the fest relocating to nearby San Bernardino for the December 2021 edition of the fest. The organizers decided to forego 2022 dates in lieu of securing a first-quarter weekend at the pristine new location, also launching its LoudPunx NFT initiative offering lifetime access and festival exclusives.

2024 also marks the 10th anniversary of Rolling Loud, with celebrations throughout the year, with more details to be revealed alongside lineups and headliners. Rolling Loud’s organizers say they plan a full World Tour, returning to the festival’s hometown, Miami, as well as Europe and more. As always, you can get more information at RollingLoud.com.