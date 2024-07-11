Eminem issued a directive to his fans on Thursday afternoon, July 11. “Public service announcement: The Death Of Slim Shady is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy,” Em wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
So, when will The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Eminem’s 12th studio album, be available for people to stream?
When Will Eminem’s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Be On Apple Music?
The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is due out on Friday, July 12, which logically means that the album can be expected to become available on Apple Music, Spotify, and all DSPs at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 11, and midnight ET on Friday, July 12.
Eminem’s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Tracklist
1. “Renaissance”
2. “Habits”
3. “Trouble”
4. “Brand New Dance”
5. “Evil”
6. “All You Got (Skit)”
7. “Lucifer”
8. “Antichrist”
9. “Fuel”
10. “Road Rage”
11. “Houdini”
12. “Breaking News (Skit)”
13. “Guilty Conscience 2”
14. “Head Honcho”
15. “Temporary”
16. “Bad One”
17. “Tobey” Feat. Big Sean & BabyTron
18. “Guess Who’s Back (Skit)”
19. “Somebody Save Me”
Eminem’s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Album Cover Artwork
THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE)… ☠️ Friday. pic.twitter.com/z8SWUNZTCX
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 9, 2024
The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is out 7/12 via Shady Records/Aftermath/Interscope. Find more information here.