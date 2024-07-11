Eminem issued a directive to his fans on Thursday afternoon, July 11. “Public service announcement: The Death Of Slim Shady is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy,” Em wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

So, when will The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Eminem’s 12th studio album, be available for people to stream?